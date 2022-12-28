Thick fog covers roads, rails, visibility drops in Tiruvallur
TIRUVALLUR: After intermittent rains over the past few days, Chennai and its surrounding districts, including Tiruvallur turned into mini hill stations as the temperatures dropped low. Fog surrounded many areas on Tuesday. While it was a reason for many residents to enjoy the rare cold weather, motorists in Tiruvallur and its surrounding areas were put through a lot of hardship as the fog reduced visibility on the road and rail tracks to great extent.
Owing to this, several vehicles on the roads, including on Chennai - Tirupati Highway operated with their headlights on to get a better view of the road.
Similarly, rail services in the district were also affected due to lack of visibility with trains going via Tiruvallur arriving late at their respective platforms. Also, trains entering the platforms came in with their headlights on so patrons could see the arrival of the trains clearly at a distance as the entire station was covered in fog.
As many motorists could barely get a good look at a few meters distance in front of them while driving, several vehicles on the roads in Tiruvallur, Kadambathur, Tirupachur, Pullarambakkam, Eekadu, Mappedu etc, most of them took caution and drove at very low speeds.
