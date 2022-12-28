Start working for 2024 LS elections: Stalin in Anna Arivalayam

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday chaired a meeting with party office bearers and committees at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai and said that the work for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections should begin now.

He said, "Start the work for the 2024 Lok Sabha election from now on. The BJP will not hesitate to do anything to win the elections. We have to be prepared to face them. Moreover, the responsibility given to all the 23 office bearers should not be taken as a matter of pride and should work on the field."