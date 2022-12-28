SC seeks response on TNSVA plea against HC order
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Centre and others on an appeal challenging a Madras High Court order, which held that the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) can select and send teams from states to the national games held in Gujarat.
A bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi issued notices to the Ministry of Youth Affairs And Sports, the Volleyball Federation of India and others while seeking their replies. “Issue notice, returnable in six weeks,” the bench said.
The top court was hearing a plea filed by the Tamil Nadu State Volleyball Association (TNSVA) challenging the order dated October 7, 2022 of the Madras High Court, which held that the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) could select and send teams from states to the national games in Gujarat while the state association cannot independently nominate the teams.
Setting aside a single judge order allowing the TNSVA to select and send men’s and women’s teams to the national games, the high court had said the VFI is the apex body in the country representing this game.
