DT Campus: International marketing meet held at Great Lakes
CHENNAI: Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, hosted the 16th NASMEI international marketing conference in collaboration with the North American Society for Marketing Education in India (NASMEI).
The 3-day doctoral workshop followed by a 2-day conference provided an apt platform for the doctoral students and the junior faculty to interact and discuss with the top researchers in the world. Grants were also given to eligible participants for a sixth straight year.
The conference saw the participation of 40 research scholars, faculty members and students. Themed on Quantitative Methods, the conference included faculty resources from the best of institutes in the US. Prof K Sudhir (Yale) spoke about Logit Models; Prof Nitin Mehta (Toronto) about Structural Models; Prof Unnati Narang (Chicago) and Prof Venky Shankar (Texas A&M) spoke about Causal Modelling. Prof Sridhar Narayanan (Stanford) about Bayesian Modeling, Profs Seshadri (Houston), Sudhir Voleti (ISB) and Prof Venky Shankar (Texas A&M) elaborated about the role of Machine Learning in Marketing Research. The professors shared their knowledge with the participants through the virtual mode.
More than 65 papers were presented at the conference on consumer behaviour, digital marketing and services marketing tracks. Three research grants (2 grants for each category) of Rs 1lakh each were awarded, as a part of the conference.
New agri research institute opened in Aruppukottai
NMV University inaugurated Institute of Agriculture Research and Technology (NMV IART) recently in a serene 100-acre campus at Aruppukottai. The first batch of B.Sc (Hons.) students were admitted to the course. NMV IART is a flagship institution of SIMATS (Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences). The inauguration began with a 25 shade trees sapling planting session organised by Chancellor Dr NM Veeraiyan along with Dr KR Sun dar a var adara jan, Principal of NMV IART and chief guest former minister Kadambur Raju. Dr Veeraiyan spoke about the need for agricultural education and the appointment of teachers in the college in the ratio of 1:15 to produce quality students is a good example of the quality of education in the university.
