DT Campus: International marketing meet held at Great Lakes

New agri research institute opened in Aruppukottai

NMV University inaugurated Institute of Agriculture Research and Technology (NMV IART) recently in a serene 100-acre campus at Aruppukottai. The first batch of B.Sc (Hons.) students were admitted to the course. NMV IART is a flagship institution of SIMATS (Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences). The inauguration began with a 25 shade trees sapling planting session organised by Chancellor Dr NM Veeraiyan along with Dr KR Sun dar a var adara jan, Principal of NMV IART and chief guest former minister Kadambur Raju. Dr Veeraiyan spoke about the need for agricultural education and the appointment of teachers in the college in the ratio of 1:15 to produce quality students is a good example of the quality of education in the university.