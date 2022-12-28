Couple working in Mangadu Municipality found dead in house

CHENNAI: A couple aged 45 and 35, employed as contract conservancy staff at the Mangadu Municipality, were found dead in their house in Pulianthope on Tuesday. Neighbours complained of a foul smell from the locked house after which police broke the door open. The deceased were identified as Sakthivel and his wife Thulukkanam. Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple got married 13 years ago. Neighbours were of the assumption that the couple went out of station for Christmas vacation. A team from the Pulianthope police station rushed to the spot and found the two of them lying unconscious in the house. The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Police said that the couple may have died at least three days ago. Further investigations are on to know the cause of their death.