'Citizens tormented beneath tyrant know the value of liberal democracy'

I’ve realised that I become blocked for two reasons: either I don’t know enough about my subject or I doubt my ability to tackle that subject. When it is the former, I become immersed in my topic. I make a plan on the books that I want to read or the courses and videos that I want to watch on the topic. I speak to people in that field and do thorough research before tackling the topic again. When it is the latter, only one thing helps- silence and solitude. I need to go for long walks, or long bus rides, alone to think and wait. My self-belief returns, ideas fly in and plot holes get filled and the writer’s block disappears.