2 Dubai passengers test Covid positive in Chennai

CHENNAI: Barely a day after two flyers from travelling from China tested Covid positive in Madurai, two other passengers from Dubai have tested positive at the Chennai airport on Wednesday.
Both the passengers hail from Pudukottai district's Alangudi.
Their test samples have been sent to State Public Health Laboratory to test whether it is the new variant BF.7.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android