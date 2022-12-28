City

2 Dubai passengers test Covid positive in Chennai

Both the passengers hail from Pudukottai district's Alangudi.
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Barely a day after two flyers from travelling from China tested Covid positive in Madurai, two other passengers from Dubai have tested positive at the Chennai airport on Wednesday.

Their test samples have been sent to State Public Health Laboratory to test whether it is the new variant BF.7.

