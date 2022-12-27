City
Vandalur zoo to remain open today
CHENNAI: Due to Christmas and New Year holidays, the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) in Vandalur will remain open on Tuesday. Usually, the zoo is closed on Tuesdays. However, with educational institutions closed for holidays, the zoo will be open to the public on December 27, Tuesday, a press release from AAZP said.
