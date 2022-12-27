New name boards: Five streets in Ambattur left out

“Almost all the streets in ward 80 have new name boards, but only five streets - Tiruvallur Street, Dr Ambedkar Street, Periyar Street, MC Raja Street and Vijayalakshmipuram do not have any signage boards. Earlier, the street names were painted on the walls and it has remained the same all these years. It has been difficult to direct the delivery partners, autos, ambulances, and drinking water lorries of metro water,” said S Jayachandran, a resident of Ambattur.