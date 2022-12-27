IIT-Madras’ BS in Data Science, NPTEL win key QS edu awards
CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology - Madras on Monday won a key recognition in Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards, referred to as ‘the Oscars of Education.’
The BS in Data Science and Applications won silver in the ‘Best Online’ category, while NPTEL (National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning), a joint initiative of IITs and IISc, won gold in the ‘Lifelong Learning’ category.
The Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements of educators, institutions and organisations that drive innovation and excellence in education.
The award categories are designed to reflect the diversity and breadth of the education sector. An expert panel selects the winners. This year’s award ceremony was held recently at the Wharton Campus, Philadelphia, US.
The IIT Madras’ BS in Data Science and Applications has been awarded the best online degree programme for providing a hybrid mode of teaching/learning utilising multimedia and a combination of electronic and traditional educational models.
NPTEL won gold in the Lifelong Learning category for providing opportunities for personal and professional development, including upskilling and re-skilling.
NPTEL is India’s largest technical dissemination program. It is a consortium of seven IITs and IISc, and IIT Madras leads this effort.
