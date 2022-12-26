NIA takes car blast accused to Kovai for investigation

COIMBATORE: The sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday took the five accused in the Coimbatore car blast case to different places across the city for an inquiry.

Of the nine people arrested in the case, six by the Coimbatore city police and three by the central investigative agency, the NIA took B Feroz Khan, (28), K Umar Farooq (35), M Mohammed Azaruddin (23), I Feroz Ismayil, (27) and H Afsar Khan (28) to different areas in Ukkadam for an inquiry. A special court in Poonamallee in Chennai has granted nine days custody of the five accused on December 21.

They were taken to areas such as GM Nagar, Al Ameen Colony, Bilal Estate and Pullukadu in Ukkadam to know where they met and conceived the plan to execute the car explosion near a temple on October 23 in Coimbatore. Their custody will end on December 29.

Inquiries with them are likely to continue in Coimbatore on Monday also. The investigating agencies have already seized incriminating materials and explosive substances from the house of Jameesha Mubin, the mastermind, who died in the blast.