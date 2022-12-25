Santhome of faithfuls

There were 12 apostles of Christ. Soon after the crucifixion, most of them were hunted down by their enemies and buried in nameless graves.

Only three apostles had churches built over their remains — St Peter (Vatican), St James (Spain) and St Thomas (Santhome).

St Thomas, one of the 12 apostles of Jesus is said to have died in Madras in 72AD. He was buried at the Santhome Basilica, which was earlier a minor Nestorian chapel.

Later, his mortal remains were taken to Europe, with a relic left behind at this church, for reverence. The present Neo-Gothic style structure was built in the late 1890s and was renovated later. There is a miracle attributed to St Thomas in Santhome. Unblocking the river Adyar and letting the flood waters flow into the sea.