City

Minister Duraimurugan hospitalised due to uneasiness

The minister is expected to be discharged today and return home.
Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan
Water Resources Minister DuraimuruganFile
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday after he complained of uneasiness, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Duraimurugan has been admitted as an in-patient after undergoing medical test and he is being treated, according to reports. The minister is expected to be discharged today and return home.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Minister
Duraimurugan
Minister Duraimurugan
State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan
Water Resources Minister
Duraimurugan ill
Duraimurugan hospitalised

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in