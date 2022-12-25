Minister Duraimurugan hospitalised due to uneasiness

CHENNAI: Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday after he complained of uneasiness, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Duraimurugan has been admitted as an in-patient after undergoing medical test and he is being treated, according to reports. The minister is expected to be discharged today and return home.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android