Dead man found in septic tank of Chennai Port Trust officer's quarters

CHENNAI: Days of clogged sewage in the Chennai port trust officers quarters off Rajaji Salai turned out to be a shock for residents as the decomposed body of a man was found in the sump on Friday. City Police have begun investigations to ascertain the man's identity.

According to a resident in the quarters, there were complaints about sewage flow for more than a week after which on Friday, they checked the sump to clean it and identify the blockage. An unbearable stench emanated from inside after which workers found what looked like a bundle of flesh.

"Initially, we suspected it to be a dog or a calf. But, it became clear that it was a human body, " said a resident. Police were alerted after which personnel from North Beach police station reached the scene and retrieved the body. A Police officer said that the body was decomposed beyond recognition and the identity is yet to be ascertained.

Police have sent the body to Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem and have initiated an investigation. Police are investigating if it was an accidental fall or any other reason. "We are perusing the missing person details recorded in other police stations in the city, " an official said.