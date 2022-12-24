1.37L people travelled to their hometowns from Chennai on govt buses

CHENNAI: As many as 1.37 lakh people travelled to their native places on the 2750 buses including 550 special buses by the transport corporation for Christmas and school half-yearly holidays.

An official release from the state transport corporation said that as per the direction of transport minister SS Sivasankar, a total of 2750 buses including normal daily services of 2200 and 550 special buses were operated from Chennai to various parts of the state to cater to the travel needs of people visiting their hometowns for Christmas and half-yearly school holidays.

It said that 1.37 lakh people travelled on the 2750 buses on Friday. On Saturday, the transport corporation would operate daily services of 2200 buses and an additional 250 buses as per the requirement. "Public should make use of the bus services, " it added.