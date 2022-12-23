Man drowns off Marina beach

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man was drowned in the sea off Marina beach near Nochikuppam on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Dinesh Kumar. Police said that the deceased runs a departmental store near Adyar and was living with his wife and two children.

On Thursday afternoon, Dinesh went to the beach after lunch. He was talking over phone while standing on the shore, when he was swept by a giant wave.

Onlookers who saw Dinesh struggling alerted the fishermen nearby who attempted to rescue Dinesh. Coastal security group police personnel were alerted and they managed to fish out Dinesh Kumar from the sea. Police who reached the scene moved Dinesh, who was unconscious, to the Government Royapettah Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Mylapore police have registered a case and are investigating the family members to find why he visited the beach.