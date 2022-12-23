DPH issues guidelines on International passengers testing

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine issued guidelines on international arrivals on Friday. As per the guidelines, all travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 and symptomatic COVID-19 passengers during travel shall be segregated.

As per standard protocol, passengers should wear masks, isolated from other passengers in the flight and shifted to an isolation facility subsequently.

The guidelines mandate deboarding should be done ensuring physical distancing and thermal screening should be done by the health staff present at the point of entry for all passengers. On screening symptomatic passengers to be isolated and referred to designated medical facilities as per health protocol.

The two percent of the total passengers shall undergo random post arrival testing and such travellers in each flight shall be identified by the concerned airlines. They will submit the samples and shall be allowed to leave the airport. If such traveller's samples are tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at State Public Health Laboratory, Chennai.

If a foreign passenger tests positive, they shall be treated or isolated as per laid down standard protocol. All travellers advised for self-monitoring on post arrival also shall report to their nearest health facility or State Helpline Number (104) in case they have any symptoms suggestive.

The children under 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the period of self-monitoring, they shall undergo testing and treatment as per laid down standard protocol.