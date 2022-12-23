Custodial torture: Four city cops transferred

CHENNAI: Four police personnel attached to the Thoraipakkam police station have been transferred to Vacancy Reserve (VR) following the death of a 26-year-old man, who died hours after he was detained by the Thoraipakkam police in connection with a theft case on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the four police personnel who have been transferred were identified as sub-inspector Kalaiselvi, head constable Rajamani, and constables Parthasarathy and Chandrasekar.

Police said that departmental inquiry was likely to be initiated against the personnel based on the outcome of the magistrate probe.

The deceased, K Dinesh Kumar from Perambur, worked as a daily wager and also did errands for hotels. On Tuesday, he left for work around 6 am. “Around 10 30 am, I received a call from a police sub-inspector saying that my husband was detained in a phone theft case. I went to a police booth in Thoraipakkam to bring him back home. He was found badly beaten up by the police,” alleged D Kowsalya, wife of the deceased.

Based on the family’s complaint, Thiru vi ka Nagar police have registered a case.