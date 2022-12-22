Special trains for Christmas, New Year

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has announced the operation of special trains between Nagercoil and Tambaram to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Christmas and New Year.

Train no 06042 Nagercoil – Tambaram Festival Special will leave Nagercoil on 26th December, 2022 (Monday) at 17.10 hrs and reach Tambaram at 07.30 hrs the next day. The train will consist of two first class cum AC Two Tier, 11 Sleeper Class Coaches, three General Second Class Coaches and one general second class (Divyangjan Friendly) coaches.

Train no 06020 Nagercoil – Tambaram Superfast Festival Special will leave Nagercoil at 16.25 hrs on 01st January, 2023 (Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 04.10 hrs the next day. Train no 06019 Tambaram – Nagercoil Special Fare Festival Special will leave Tambaram at 15.40 hrs on 02nd January, 2023 (Monday) and reach Nagercoil at 05.55 hrs the next day. The train will consist of one AC Two Tier, five AC Three Tier Coach, 11 Sleeper Class Coaches, two General Second Class Coaches and one General Second Class (Divyangjan Friendly)

Advance reservation for the above festival special fare special trains will open at 08.00 hrs on 23rd December, 2022 (Tomorrow), a statement issued by Southern Railway said.