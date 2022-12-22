City

Devout politicians can be temple trustees: High Court

In July, the division bench of Justice R Mahadevan and Justice PD Audikesavalu issued 75 directions on the management and protection of HR&CE temples, one of which barred the appointment of politicians as trustees.
Madras High Court
Madras High Court
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Even those with political background can be appointed as trustees of temples under the HR&CE Department if they are genuine devotees, observed the Madras High Court on Thursday.

Seeking clarification, Special Government Pleader NRR Arun Natarajan pointed out that several politicians were devotees, including HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu who is the trustee for Chola-era Gangadeeswarar temple in Purasaiwalkam.

Agreeing to this, the judges said appointing politicians as trustees would be decided on a case-by-case basis, and indicated that it would pass a clarificatory order in this regard.

