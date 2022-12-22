Dense fog envelops Chennai, motorists suffer

CHENNAI: The city and its suburbs has been experiencing dense fog for the past few days during mornings. This weather has hampered the visibility and leading motorists to suffer, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Areas such as Anna Salai, Teynampet, Alwarpet, T Nagar, Tambaram, Royapettah, and Chromepet were faced with fog. Motorists were seen driving with their headlights on.

Temperature drastically drops in the Tamil months of Karthigai and Margazhi (November, December-January). Since the beginning of Margazhi, several districts in TN reported dense fog.