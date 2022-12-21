Trio held with 12 kg Ganja in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police’s Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) on Tuesday arrestedthree persons for possession of 12 kg of ganja.

The arrested persons were identified as S Saran (29) of Ayanavaram, D Jayakumar (34) of Perambur, S Thirumal (38) of Vanagaram.

PEW-Adyar had received a tip off about movement of ganja within their jurisdiction after which a team was on vigil.

Outside Saidapet railway station, a police team found three persons loitering suspiciously. When they were questioned, they gave contradictory answers after which they were detained.

On verifying the bag they had in their possession, police found 12 kg of ganja on them, meant for distribution.

Investigations revealed that the trio smuggled the ganja from Andhra Pradesh and sold it in the city.

All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody. Of the arrested persons, Saran already has three ganja peddling cases against him in Aynavaram, Secretariat Colony and Adambakkam police stations.