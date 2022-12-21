GCC council meet to be held on December 28: Mayor R Priya

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya announced on Wednesday that the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to hold its council meeting on December 28.

Priya has said that the members of the council should regularly attend the meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was informed that the Tamil Nadu assembly session would be convened on January 4 at 11 a.m. at the secretariat. The session would be helmed by Chief Minister Stalin following the Governor's address. The business that would take place in the session would be decided in the cabinet meeting.