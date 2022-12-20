Under the tree: City hotels curate luxury Christmas hampers

TAJ COROMANDEL
La Patisserie by Taj Coromandel has a variety of items in its five hampers- Ivy Hamper, Carol Hamper, Tinsel Hamper, Elves Hamper, and Eve Hamper.
The ivy hamper has a variety of tasty treats like- classic plum pudding, handmade almond rocks, white chocolate and cranberry bark, home-baked English fruit cake, signature tea blend, premium scented candles and lots more. Priced at Rs 1,750 plus taxes.
The Carol Hamper, priced at Rs 2,500 plus taxes, has an additional set of items like gourmet popcorn and monofloral organic honey. The Tinsel Hamper, priced at Rs 3,500 has an additional set of items like imported pitted prunes and handcrafted natural soap.
The Elves Hamper is priced at Rs 20,000 plus taxes, the Even Hamper is priced at Rs 75,000 plus taxes, and the Coromandel Hamper is Rs 5,00,000 plus taxes. Available till December 31. For details 044-66002827.
ITC GRAND CHOLA
ITC Grand Chola’s Fabelle signature premium plum cakes are reimagined with chocolate. The moist and decadent layers of the cake have a hint of cacao and 64% dark chocolate from Ghana.
Fabelle classic is priced at Rs 975 plus taxes and Fabelle Signature is priced at Rs 1,550 plus taxes.
Their Mistletoe hamper has a variety of items like nutmeg fudge in a box of 16, signature plum cake, cashew, orange and clove marzipans in a box of 9, festive cookies in a box of 9, chocolate coated pistachios, chocolate coated cashews, chocolate coated almonds and lots more.
The hamper is priced at Rs 12,599 plus taxes. Available till January 1, 2023. For details 9677050598.
HOLIDAY INN
Holiday Inn Chennai OMR IT Expressway is curating special Christmas goodies and hampers.
This year’s unusual special panettone, stollen, apple pie and mince pie are available to get picked up from Holiday Inn with special hampers containing plum cake, Christmas cookies, canned olives, orange marmalade, and Red Wine.
They also have star cookies, cinnamon star cookies, and ginger Christmas tree cookies. The hamper is priced at Rs 3,499 plus taxes. Available till December 31. For details 7550111044.
THE LEELA PALACE
The Leela Palace presents, Signature by The Leela, a hamper that is lovingly handcrafted by master pâtissiers, you can choose from an array of traditional goodies like barentazen, brunsli, chocolates, gingerbread, plum pudding, dundee cake, macaroons, pies, and tea for your special ones.
The hamper starts from Rs 1,500 plus taxes. For details 7824813894. Delivery available.
