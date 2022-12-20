Under the tree: City hotels curate luxury Christmas hampers

La Patisserie by Taj Coromandel has a variety of items in its five hampers- Ivy Hamper, Carol Hamper, Tinsel Hamper, Elves Hamper, and Eve Hamper.

The ivy hamper has a variety of tasty treats like- classic plum pudding, handmade almond rocks, white chocolate and cranberry bark, home-baked English fruit cake, signature tea blend, premium scented candles and lots more. Priced at Rs 1,750 plus taxes.

The Carol Hamper, priced at Rs 2,500 plus taxes, has an additional set of items like gourmet popcorn and monofloral organic honey. The Tinsel Hamper, priced at Rs 3,500 has an additional set of items like imported pitted prunes and handcrafted natural soap.

The Elves Hamper is priced at Rs 20,000 plus taxes, the Even Hamper is priced at Rs 75,000 plus taxes, and the Coromandel Hamper is Rs 5,00,000 plus taxes. Available till December 31. For details 044-66002827.