Factory closed post-lockdown gutted near Tambaram

CHENNAI: A factory which was closed post-lockdown was gutted in a fire near Tambaram in the wee hours of Tuesday. Police said machines worth many lakhs of rupees were completely burnt in the fire.

A private factory that used to manufacture spares for cars was functioning in the Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) in Tambaram Sanatorium.

The factory, which was closed in March 2020 immediately after Covid started, was not opened after that. On Tuesday early morning the factory caught fire and soon security guards, who were on duty in MEPZ informed the fire and rescue team and the fire sqaud which arrived from Tambaram, Guindy and Pallikaranai doused the fire after two and a half hours.

Police said machines worth many lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire. The Tambaram police have registered a case and are investigating the reason behind the fire.