Tiruvallur: Teen killed in accident; Truck involved catches fire

CHENNAI: A container truck which got involved in a fatal accident caught fire while it was being driven to a police station in Thiruvallur district on Sunday.

According to Police, on Sunday, K Divyakumar (19), a resident of a village near Kadambathur was on his way to meet a friend when he met with the accident on Siruvanur road.

A speeding container truck collided head on with Divyakumar's bike, leading to his death. Police said that Divyakumar was killed on the spot. Soon after the accident, the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Tiruvallur Taluk police who reached the scene on information secured Divyakumar's body and sent it to government hospital for post mortem.

One of the police personnel took the abandoned truck and was driving towards the police station, when the constable lost control and hit a central median near Thiruvallur All women police station. Thick smoke started emanating from the vehicle in the impact and in a few minutes, the vehicle caught fire.

Personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) reached the scene and put out the fire after an ordeal of more than a hour. Traffic was affected on Thiruvallur-Thirupathi road for more than a hour because of the incident.