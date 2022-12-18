Teenager drowns in Adyar river near Saidapet

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old boy, a class 9 student drowned in the Adyar River at Saidapet on Saturday. The deceased, U Samuel of Thirdeer Nagar went with his friends to take a bath around 7 pm. All of them were swimming and playing in the water. Samuel’s three friends went further away from the shore. Samuel allegedly lost control and was swept away in the water, police said.

Alarmed, the boys alerted the people nearby and the personnel from fire and rescue services searched for the boy. The search was abandoned late night as the rescue personnel could not spot the body despite using thermal cameras and other modern equipment.

The search resumed on Sunday and the boy's body was fished out from the water on Sunday afternoon, police said. Samuel's body was moved to Government Royapettah hospital for post mortem.

A case was registered by the Saidapet police and further investigations are on.