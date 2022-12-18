Techie killed in road accident in Pallavaram radial road

CHENNAI: A 23 year old woman, a software engineer was killed in a road accident after the car she was travelling in hit a concrete barricade along Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam radial road on Sunday morning. Three other occupants in the car suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment.

The deceased was identified as Krithika (23) of Pollachi. She was working with an IT firm on Rajiv Gandhi Salai and was staying in a working women's hostel nearby.

On Sunday morning, Krithika along with her co-workers, Abisha (26), Sridhar (29) and a college student Pankaj went on a fun ride in a sedan when they met with the accident.

Sridhar was driving the car. Around 8 am, while driving along Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam radial road near the Perungudi dumpyard, Sridhar lost control of the vehicle and hit a concrete barricade on the roadside.

In the impact, one of the car doors opened and Krithika who was seated in the back, fell off the vehicle and died on the spot, police said. Passerby rushed to their rescue and moved them to a hospital. Pallikaranai Traffic investigation wing personnel have registered a case and are investigating.