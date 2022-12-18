CoP inaugurated special medical camp for traffic cops

CHENNAI: A special medical camp was conducted for the Chennai city traffic police personnel at the Alagappa Matriculation School in Purasawalkam on Saturday. The camp was inaugurated by City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.

As many as 60 doctors from nine hospitals were part of the medical camp for the cops.

At least 224 police personnel, including 103 women cops, were screened during the medical camp.

Of them, 57 police personnel underwent pap smear, and 29 others underwent mammogram.

Around 113 police personnel were examined for ENT problems. According to an official release, 25 cops were advised to have an audiogram and seven others were asked to have an endoscopy.

Chennai police commissioner Shankar Jiwal and other senior police officers monitored the proceedings and checked on the personnel.