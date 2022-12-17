Supporters of MLA, Min clash at Kabaddi venue in Tambaram

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Tambaram as clashes broke out between two sulking factions of the ruling DMK party.

While one group backed the local district minister and the other vented out their anger for not inviting the local MLA, SR Raja, for a kabaddi tournament organised on Saturday.

A kabaddi tournament in TTK Nagar Irumbuliyur near Tambaram was organised by Minister Anbarasan’s supporters on Saturday at 6 am as part of the newly inducted Minister Udayanidhi’s birthday celebration. They had invited the mayor and deputy mayor for the inauguration.

Before the inauguration ceremony, Raja’s supporters began arguing with the minister’s group for not inviting them to the event. Soon, the police visited the spot and held peace talks with the DMK men.

A few moments later, when the deputy mayor started to address the stage, the MLA supporters began shouting at him. They demanded he get off the stage and not inaugurate the event.

However, the event was inaugurated around 1 pm after the Raja’s supporters dispersed from the ground. Sources said that the party high command had ordered the sulking cadres to move away from the ground where the event was organised.