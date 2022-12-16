Anna varsity reschedules UG, PG semester exams to Dec 24
CHENNAI: Anna University on Friday announced that the Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) semester exams which were earlier postponed due to cyclone Mandous will now be held from December 24.
The exams should have been held from December 9 for UG students and from December 10 for PG.
However, the State government had declared holidays due to the cyclone and the university was forced to postpone exams indefinitely.
In a notification, Anna University’s controller of examination said that the semester exams for UG would be conducted from Dec 24 and for PG, it’d begin from Dec 31. The exams will be conducted for all students studying at Anna University, its department colleges, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges.
Sources at the varsity added that hall tickets were already issued to students. The university has also released the timetable and pattern of questions for the exams.
