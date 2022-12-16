AIADMK supporter dies as flag pole falls in Maduranthagam, 2 held

CHENNAI: Police arrested two men on Friday after an AIADMK supporter died when a giant flag pole fell on him in Maduranthagam near the National Highway while they were replacing the damaged party flag.

On Thursday, while the AIADMK supporters were replacing the damaged party flag in the 100 feet giant flag pole in Maduranthagam near the National Highway the pole was broken and it fell on the AIADMK supporter Chellapan of Maduranthagam. Chellapan was rushed to the Maduranthagam GH but however, he died without responding to the treatments.

The Maduranthagam police who registered a case during the inquiry found that the pole was erected by Saravanan (45) who belongs to the AIADMK party. The police found that Saravanan had not received any permission from the Highways department or the Maduranthagam municipality for placing the flag pole near the National Highway.

The police on Friday arrested Saravanan and the Crane operator Gopinath (30) and a case has been registered against both of them and further inquiry is on. It may be noted that the controversial flag pole was unveiled by the former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami a few years ago.