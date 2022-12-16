City

AIADMK supporter dies as flag pole falls in Maduranthagam, 2 held

The Maduranthagam police who registered a case during the inquiry found that the pole was erected by Saravanan (45) who belongs to the AIADMK party.
The flagpole that was uprooted; AIADMK supporter Chellapan (insert)
The flagpole that was uprooted; AIADMK supporter Chellapan (insert)File
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Police arrested two men on Friday after an AIADMK supporter died when a giant flag pole fell on him in Maduranthagam near the National Highway while they were replacing the damaged party flag.

On Thursday, while the AIADMK supporters were replacing the damaged party flag in the 100 feet giant flag pole in Maduranthagam near the National Highway the pole was broken and it fell on the AIADMK supporter Chellapan of Maduranthagam. Chellapan was rushed to the Maduranthagam GH but however, he died without responding to the treatments.

The Maduranthagam police who registered a case during the inquiry found that the pole was erected by Saravanan (45) who belongs to the AIADMK party. The police found that Saravanan had not received any permission from the Highways department or the Maduranthagam municipality for placing the flag pole near the National Highway.

The police on Friday arrested Saravanan and the Crane operator Gopinath (30) and a case has been registered against both of them and further inquiry is on. It may be noted that the controversial flag pole was unveiled by the former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami a few years ago.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai
AIADMK
Arrested
police
Maduranthagam
Saravanan
held
dies
National Highway
AIADMK supporter
AIADMK supporter dies
flag pole falls
AIADMK supporters
Chellapan
flag pole
AIADMK supporter Chellappan

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in