AIADMK supporter killed after giant flagpole falls on him
CHENNAI: An AIADMK supporter died after a giant flagpole uprooted and fell on him near Madurantakam on Thursday.
The AIADMK flagpole of about 100 feet height is located near the National Highway near Madurantakam. Former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami had hoisted the party flag a few months ago on the flagpole.
Due to the recent cyclone Mandous, the party flag which was on the pole was damaged and the supporters had decided to replace the flag with a new one.
On Thursday evening, while the flag was being replaced with the help of a crane, the pole suddenly got uprooted and fell on the AIADMK supporter Chellappan. The victim was severely injured and was rushed to the Madurantakam GH but he died without responding to treatment.
The Madurantakam police sent the body for post-mortem and are investigating whether they got proper permission for erecting the pole near the Highway. A probe is also on to investigate officials who allowed the erection of pole near an arterial highway.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android