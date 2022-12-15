CMRL to conduct free CPR awareness session this weekend

CHENNAI: Yet again for the welfare of passengers and as a step for creating awareness, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has scheduled a free CPR awareness programme this weekend.

On Saturday, December 17, the awareness programme will be held at Pachaiyappa’s College Metro station between 10 and 11 am. On Sunday, the event will be held at Tondiarpet Metro station between 5 and 6pm.

As only 25 participants are allowed for each session, participants must register at https://tact-india.com/registration-form1/ and

https://tact-india.com/registration-form2/

CMRL is holding the event along with TACT academy for clinical training.