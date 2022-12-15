City

CMRL to conduct free CPR awareness session this weekend

On Saturday, December 17, the awareness programme will be held at Pachaiyappa’s College Metro station between 10 and 11 am. On Sunday, the event will be held at Tondiarpet Metro station between 5 and 6pm.
Chennai Metro Rail Limited
Chennai Metro Rail Limited
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Yet again for the welfare of passengers and as a step for creating awareness, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has scheduled a free CPR awareness programme this weekend.

On Saturday, December 17, the awareness programme will be held at Pachaiyappa’s College Metro station between 10 and 11 am. On Sunday, the event will be held at Tondiarpet Metro station between 5 and 6pm.

As only 25 participants are allowed for each session, participants must register at https://tact-india.com/registration-form1/ and

https://tact-india.com/registration-form2/

CMRL is holding the event along with TACT academy for clinical training.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai Metro Rail Limited
CPR awareness programme
Pachaiyappa’s College Metro Station
welfare of passengers
Tondiarpet Metro station

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in