Auto driver robs woman passenger, nabbed in Tiruvanmiyur

CHENNAI: A woman traveling in a share-auto from Kelambakkam to Tiruvanmiyur was robbed by the auto driver after taking the vehicle to a by-lane near Iskcon temple on Wednesday night.

The auto driver snatched her gold ear studs and mobile. Based on her complaint, police nabbed the auto driver and arrested him. Police identified the victim as Jayanthi, 55 of Ennore.

She was traveling from Ennore to Thiruvanmiyur by bus (MTC 119 B) on Wednesday night. She got into a Ennore – Kelambakkam bus. As she was sleeping, she missed Tiruvanmiyur bus stop and went upto the last stop.

After getting down in Kelambakkam she got into an auto rickshaw to travel back to Thiruvanmiyur. On the way, the auto took a right turn from Sholinganallur junction and went towards Akkarai.

In between The auto driver R Ajith Pinayan, 22, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Erikarai, took her to a secluded place near ISKCON temple off K K Salai. He forced her to get off the auto and robbed her mobile and half-an-sovereign of gold ear studs. Later the auto driver stranded her on the road and escaped in his auto.

As this happened well after midnight, the panicked woman walked up ECR and took asylum at the Akkarai check post, where she lodged a complaint. The police team swung into action Immediately and with the help of the woman, the policemen zeroed in on Ajith at Sholinganallur junction and recovered the stolen gold jewellery and her mobile phone.