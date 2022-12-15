1,000 abandoned vehicles removed from police stations
CHENNAI: As part of a one-day mission of cleaning and clearing the premises of the police station, nearly 1,000 abandoned vehicles were removed from the premises of police stations on Wednesday. Instead of guns and lathis, cops were seen carrying broomsticks to make their workplace a better place to be in.
The cleaning process was conducted at as many as 106 police stations on Wednesday. During the process, the police personnel cleared a total of 978 vehicles.Of the total, 40 were returned to the genuine owners. Police issued show-cause notices to 364 vehicle owners under section 41 of CrPC. Apart from this, other vehicles were confiscated in connection with various cases.
This is the second time in the last four years Chennai police is undertaking a cleaning operation. As part of the cleanliness mission, some of the women police personnel cleaned the wooden doors and metal grilles and made their workplace more hygienic while many men in Khaki were seen cleaning the bushes around the station building.
