Now drink & paint at this city Art workshop
CHENNAI: Baroda-based mother-daughter duo, Seema Gore and Akanksha Gore Pandya, are organising a special art workshop in the city on December 24 and 25 with some wine, tea, and coffee at Hilton. The workshop is split into three sessions offering a range of art genres participants can choose from.
Speaking to DT Next, Akanksha, co-founder of Art Canvas Design Studio, says, “We began our studio, Art Canvas Design Studio, in 2015 in Baroda. Initially, we used to have our workshops only in Baroda and during the pandemic we had online sessions. When we resumed offline sessions many people started messaging us and calling us to their cities.”
“We’ve conducted workshops in Indore, Bhopal, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Thane, Surat, Ahmedabad, and of course Baroda. This is going to be our first time in Chennai and we are excited to interact with fellow lovers of art,” she adds. But why wine? “I mean, why not?” she laughs.
“The idea is to just get them to unwind and get loose when they are indulging in painting,” she continues. Participants can pick from a variety of art genres like- acrylic painting, mural clay painting, knife painting, pichwai, mixed media decoupage, torn and textured decoupage, gold foil abstract, clay embossing, mud mirror work, sculpture paste florals, ornate, and masquerade.
“People can also choose a convenient slot as we are having three batches in a day- 9.30 am to 12 pm, 12 pm to 2.30 pm, and 2.30 pm to 5 pm,” she says.The fee is Rs 3,200 (inclusive of all materials and wine). For more details and registration contact 9512200414/9904016165.
