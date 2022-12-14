Education department to conduct literary festival in Jan

CHENNAI: School Education Department has planned to conduct Chennai literary festival for both school and college students in January between 6th to 8th.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi recently made the announcement for the event and said that it will be held at Anna Centenary Library.

The department has planned to conduct four literary festivals, owing to the announcement made in the assembly to celebrate Tamil literature.

The festivals will be held under prominent Tamil Nadu rivers named Siruvani, Vaigai, Cauvery and Porunai.

In November, the Porunai literature festival was held in Tirunelveli. A similar festival is planned in Chennai, said the minister.

The festival will have stalls with literary works for both college and school students.

Additionally, competitions will be held in the festival for children and Chennai's history in terms of books, videos and literature will be part of the festival.

The contents of the festival will be uploaded online for public, noted the department officials.