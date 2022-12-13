City

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 206th day in Chennai

For the 206th consecutive day, petrol and diesel prices still remain unchanged.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of a litre of petrol and diesel has been constant over the last 205 days at Rs.102.63 and Rs. 94.24, respectively.

The government has approved the practice of daily determination of fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices.

Henceforth, oil companies are regulating petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis, keeping a check on fluctuation.

