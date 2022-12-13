Min files plea for action against IT head of BJP
CHENNAI: Electricity Minister V Senthilbalajihas filed an additional affidavit before the Madras High Court seeking a direction to punish Tamil Nadu BJP IT wing secretary for violating the court’s injunction and making derogatory social media posts against the minister.
Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy who heard the petition adjourned the matter to December 22 for further arguments from the plaintiff and the BJP IT wing secretary CRT Nirmal Kumar, the defendant.
According to the Minister, the Madras HC passed an interim injunction on November 17 directing the saffron party functionary not to post anything against him. But the defendant failed to adhere to the direction of the high court.
“Even as the High Court passed an injunction against the defendant, he did not honour the same. Therefore, his act is in clear violation of the HC’s direction, and he should be punished under the Contempt of Court Act,” Senthilbalaji’s counsel argued.
It can be recalled that Minister Senthilbalaji filed a defamation suit against Nirmal Kumar seeking damages to the tune of Rs 2 crore for levelling allegations against the Tamil Nadu Prohibition and Excise department – a ministerial portfolio held by Senthilbalaji.
Nirmal Kumar made corruption charges and irregularities in the Tasmac and criticized the functioning of the department on the media and Twitter. Therefore, the minister filed a defamation suit.
