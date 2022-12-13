Guess who can get away with illegal parking on Anna Salai?
CHENNAI: Many people have highlighted on social media that cars and two-wheelers parked outside restaurants on Anna Salai have been hindering the flow of traffic, but it fell on deaf ears.
Despite the city traffic police making Anna Salai one-way between Dams Road and Blacker’s Road junction, vehicles parked outside restaurants crowded the roads. Even cops turned a blind eye to it.
But a deputy commissioner witnessed how parked vehicles occupied two-thirds of Anna Salai, which left only a third of it was for traffic. After his car halted outside the restaurant, 3 patrol vehicles arrived at the spot and started regulating traffic. Some cops coordinated with the restaurant staff to move the parked cars elsewhere.
Even as they were trying to clear the mess, an SUV with a DMK flag stopped right outside the famous biryani restaurant, much to the embarrassment of the police. They advised the driver to park the car opposite the restaurant on Anna Salai-Dams Road junction, which has become a free parking slot for the restaurant, thanks to the one-way.
An autorickshaw driver, who was witnessing the action, commented that after the officer leaves the spot, it’d be back to square one. All know why the local police were turning blind eye to illegal parking.
Just for the fun of it, do you want to hazard a guess?
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android