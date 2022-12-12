City

'Mandous' effect: Anna Univ announces revised exam dates

Earlier, cyclone Mandous made its landfall between Puducherry and Sriharikota near Mahabalipuram between Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Anna University
Anna UniversityFile
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Anna University has announced the revised dates for the semester exams postponed due to cyclone Mandous.

Accordingly, the exams scheduled to be held on December 9 will be held on December 24 (Saturday) and the exams scheduled to be held on December 10 will be held on December 31 (Saturday).

Earlier, cyclone Mandous made its landfall between Puducherry and Sriharikota near Mahabalipuram between Friday night and early Saturday morning. In the wake of the Cyclone, the University postponed the semester exams which was scheduled to be held on 10th December. Additionally, the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) had postponed the semester exam scheduled for Diploma students.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Anna University
Exams
Heavy Rain
anna univ
semester exams
semester exam
chennai rain update
Rain update
rain update chennai
Cyclone Mandous
cyclone mandous tamil nadu
Cyclone Mandous Landfall
Cyclone Mandous LIVE Updates
Cyclone Mandous aftermath
Cyclone Mandous Impact
revised exam dates
anna university semester exam
anna university exam
anna university exam news
anna university exam postponed
exam date anna university
anna university exam date
exam anna university

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in