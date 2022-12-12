'Mandous' effect: Anna Univ announces revised exam dates

CHENNAI: Anna University has announced the revised dates for the semester exams postponed due to cyclone Mandous.

Accordingly, the exams scheduled to be held on December 9 will be held on December 24 (Saturday) and the exams scheduled to be held on December 10 will be held on December 31 (Saturday).

Earlier, cyclone Mandous made its landfall between Puducherry and Sriharikota near Mahabalipuram between Friday night and early Saturday morning. In the wake of the Cyclone, the University postponed the semester exams which was scheduled to be held on 10th December. Additionally, the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) had postponed the semester exam scheduled for Diploma students.