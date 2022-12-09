Cyclone Mandous: Landfall process begins near Mahabalipuram

CHENNAI: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Mandous, which intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Thursday evening, has begun to cross the coast and would take nearly five hours for the landfall process to complete.

The cyclone is reported to make its landfall between Puducherry and Sriharikota near Mahabalipuram.

Earlier, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar announced that the buses would not be operated in and around ECR and Mahabalipuram two hours before and after the landfall of cyclone.

Schools and colleges to remain closed in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Villupuram & Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur tomorrow (10.12.2022) Saturday.

Several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and its neighboring districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur, experienced heavy rains through Thursday night and the whole of Friday.

Meanwhile, Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji has stated that the power supply would be stopped for precautionary safety measures during the cyclone Mandous landfall considering the wind speed by the local officials.