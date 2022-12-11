City

Governor Ravi pays tribute to Mahakavi at Raj Bhavan

He also honoured Carnatic vocalist Rajkumar Bharathi, grandson of the Mahakavi and his descendants, and felicitated student speakers who delivered talks on Mahakavi to mark the birth anniversary celebrations in Chennai.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi paid floral tribute to the portrait of freedom fighter poet and social reformer Subramania Bharathi to mark his 141st birth anniversary at Raj Bhavan. He recalled the contribution of the poet and his contribution to Indian literature on the occasion. He also honoured Carnatic vocalist Rajkumar Bharathi, grandson of the Mahakavi and his descendants, and felicitated student speakers who delivered talks on Mahakavi to mark the birth anniversary celebrations in Chennai.

