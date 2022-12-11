Bharati(ya) Bhasha Diwas & poet-patriot’s pitch for linguistic harmony

CHENNAI: In 18 languages she may converse, but only an unified thought that’s hers. Thus spoke Bharati who was a polyglot himself. Mahakavi Subramania Bharati was more than a linguist. He loved languages, wrote poetry in Tamil, prose in English and knew and spoke Hindi and Sanskrit actively while picking up a smattering of French during his exile in Puducherry.

Bharati believed languages should be bridges and never barriers. He would call Telugu ‘Sundara (beautiful) Telugu’ and talk about rewarding Marathi poetry with ivory.

In addition, during his last years, he translated Tagore’s Bengali stories into Tamil, which were published by Swadesamitran.

The government aptly observes his birthday as ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Diwas’ every year to create “language harmony”.

On the occasion of Bharati’s birth anniversary, we examine some impact the city has had on these languages.