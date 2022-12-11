23-year-old motorist killed after bikes collide on ECR

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man died in a road accident near Panaiyur along ECR (East Coast Road) on Sunday morning allegedly after his bike collided head on with another bike. The occupant of the other bike survived with injuries.

The deceased was identified as Saran, a native of Cuddalore district. He was working in a private firm and was on the way to Cuddalore. When his bike was moving near Panaiyur bus stand, Saran's bike collided with another bike. The person on the other bike was identified as Jatin (25), who was on the way to Chennai from Kovalam.

Police said that both the motorists were wearing helmets, despite which they suffered serious injuries. Onlookers who witnessed the accident rushed to their aid and moved them to a hospital nearby, where Saran was declared dead on arrival. Jatin is under treatment and is in a critical conditions.

Pallikaranai TIW (Traffic investigation wing) moved Saran's body and sent it to government hospital for post mortem. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.