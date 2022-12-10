Stalin inspects cyclone-hit areas, assures compensation

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inspected the cyclone-affected areas such as Kottivakkam, Injambakkam and Kasimedu fishing harbour and distributed relief materials to people affected by the cyclone. He also assured compensation to affected people and fishermen after damage assessment is completed.

The Chief Minister started the inspection from ward 194 in Injambakkam where he inspected the cyclone-affected areas and then interacted with the people. Then, he distributed relief materials such as food, rice and groceries to the affected people. Then, he moved to ward 181 in Perungudi zone when he inspected the cyclone affected areas and distributed relief materials, including 3,000 food packets, to the affected people.

Then, Stalin visited the Kasimedu fishing harbour where he saw the damaged boats. Officials briefed him about the damages and interacted with the fishermen. Then, while addressing the media, Stalin said "fishermen had demanded compensation for the damaged boats and will be provided after complete assessment is carried out."

He also said that due to the precautionary steps taken by the state government and due to the sincere efforts of the officials people have been protected from the effects of Cyclone Mandous. There is no major damage done by the cyclone apart from trees being uprooted but the works to remove the uprooted trees are also undertaken immediately.

The Chief Minister appreciated the Ministers, including KN Nehru, PK Sekar Babu and Ma Subramanian, for working round the clock to ensure that all preventive measures were taken. Speaking about Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Stalin said that 17 IAS officers who were appointed as monitoring officers continuously monitored the situation and 5,000 Corporation workers worked on the intervening night between Friday and Saturday. On Saturday, 25,000 workers are on the field to rectify the damages caused by the cyclone.

The Chief Minister further said that 400 trees were uprooted in Chennai and 150 of them fell on electric posts. 900 water pumping motors were kept ready and only 300 were used. There was no water stagnation in 22 subways in Chennai and transport services were not affected.

In Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Villupuram districts, power cuts happened in 600 places and power was restored in more than 300 places. Workto restore power in other areas is underway, added Stalin.

Highlights

4 died due to electrocution

98 cattle died in the cyclone

181 houses and huts were damaged.

201 relief camps were opened in which 9,130 persons of 3,163 families were made to stay.

14 companies of NDRF and SDRF with 496 personnel were sent to various districts.