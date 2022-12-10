Cyclone Mandous: Over 300 trees uprooted in Chennai

CHENNAI: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Mandous, which intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Thursday evening resulted in around 300-350 trees uprooting at different locations in Chennai.
"Around 30,000 civic workers were engaged in clearing the fallen trees since morning. Everything will be removed by this evening,” said Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.
Cyclone Mandous crossed Tamil Nadu coast near Mahabalipuram and is expected to gradually weaken into deep depression by today morning and depression by today evening while moving along West-North West direction.
