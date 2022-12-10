City

Saidapet wall collapse: 1 among 3 injured dies

The wall collapsed as a result of heavy rainfall caused by cyclone Mandous.
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a woman died due to wall collapse in Chennai's Saidapet due to strong winds owing to Cyclone Mandous.

Three people were injured following a wall collapsed in Saidapet as heavy rains lashed last night. The injured included a child.

Lakshmi, one among the injured, died on Saturday morning failing to recover from her injuries.

