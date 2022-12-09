Mandous effect: Buses not to ply through ECR tonight

CHENNAI: As a precautionary measure to tackle cyclone Mandous, there won't be night services of buses in the East Coast Road for 2 hours.
Transport Minister Sivasankaran informed that buses would ply as usual in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore and Villupuram.
It was earlier reported in the media that buses won't function for the night in these districts, but the cyclone in gradually weakening. "Buses won't function on ECR road two hours prior to and after the cyclone crosses,” the minister said.
Usually, at nights alone 550 buses are operated in and around Chennai.
