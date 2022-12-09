City

Mandous effect: Buses not to ply through ECR tonight

At nights alone 550 buses are operated in and around Chennai.
Erosion in the Ennore express road
Erosion in the Ennore express roadHemanathan M
Online Desk

CHENNAI: As a precautionary measure to tackle cyclone Mandous, there won't be night services of buses in the East Coast Road for 2 hours.

Erosion in the Ennore express road
WRD releases 100 cusecs water from Chennai reservoirs

Transport Minister Sivasankaran informed that buses would ply as usual in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore and Villupuram.

Erosion in the Ennore express road
Cyclone Mandous will gradually weaken in next 3 hours

It was earlier reported in the media that buses won't function for the night in these districts, but the cyclone in gradually weakening. "Buses won't function on ECR road two hours prior to and after the cyclone crosses,” the minister said.

Erosion in the Ennore express road
Mandous nears coast, red alert issued for 3 TN districts

Usually, at nights alone 550 buses are operated in and around Chennai.

Erosion in the Ennore express road
Marina's PwD pathway doesn't stand the 'Mandous' test

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

chennai rains
TN rains
East Coast Road
TN rains 2022
Cyclone Mandous
cyclone mandous tamil nadu
Mandous effect
Transport Minister Sivasankaran

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in